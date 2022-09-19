SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 209 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $177.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

