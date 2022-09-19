SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 340 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 47,579,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,148,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $348,749,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,961,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,818,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $40.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

