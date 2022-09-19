SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 628 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 382.6% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 107.9% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 64,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

AMD stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.60 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

