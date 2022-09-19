SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 387 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in BlackRock by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,026,000 after buying an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $626.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $667.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 over the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

