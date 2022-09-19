SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,527,226,000 after buying an additional 529,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,443,518,000 after buying an additional 1,405,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,934,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,545,999,000 after buying an additional 68,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.25 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.