SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,062,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,367,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day moving average is $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

