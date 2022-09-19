SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

