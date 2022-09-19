SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $616,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.