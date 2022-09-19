SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Invests $345,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 28,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.33.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $402.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile



EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

