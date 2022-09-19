SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,060 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $790,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $132.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FANG shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

