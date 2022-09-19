SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 431 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 11,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.7% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 29.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $165.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

