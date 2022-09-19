SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.2% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $47,147,547.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $132.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $360.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

