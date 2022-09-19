SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $289.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

