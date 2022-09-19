SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 152 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $177.35 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $228.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.20. The stock has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Mizuho cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

