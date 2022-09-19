SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.96 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.18.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

