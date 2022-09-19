SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.6% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $231.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.13.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

