SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 601 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after acquiring an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,286,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $71.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.05. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

