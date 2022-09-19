SF Capital Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One SF Capital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $11,292.72 and $11.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 40.1% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00111532 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002340 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.08 or 0.00877117 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SF Capital Profile
SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.
SF Capital Coin Trading
