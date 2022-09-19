Shadows (DOWS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,899.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $295,353.58 and $13,899.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00120037 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005113 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.71 or 0.00857448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

