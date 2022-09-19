Shardus (ULT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,754.00

Shardus (ULT) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $18,754.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shardus has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000342 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006460 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00237723 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Shardus Coin Profile
Shardus (CRYPTO:ULT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
