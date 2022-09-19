Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) price target on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,881.40 ($34.82).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,296.50 ($27.75) on Friday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,188.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,177.06. The company has a market capitalization of £166.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Shell Dividend Announcement

About Shell

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

