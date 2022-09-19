Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $0.30

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00001600 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $74,500.29 and approximately $955.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s launch date was October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

