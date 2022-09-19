Short Interest in Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Grows By 13.8%

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,161,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the August 15th total of 1,021,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Africa Oil Stock Performance

AOIFF stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $966.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.21. Africa Oil has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

AOIFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

