Short Interest in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Decreases By 10.0%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 661,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

BHVN stock opened at $151.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $79.01 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Wedbush downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.17.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Finally, ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

