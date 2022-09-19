Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Grows By 15.2%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,782,800 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 4,150,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.22.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.73. Birchcliff Energy has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $308.98 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 47.59% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.