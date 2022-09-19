Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Drops By 20.8%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 216,600 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,043.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,259.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BFST opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $525.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.86. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.11 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

About Business First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.