Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Increases By 14.5%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the August 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 133.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPXWF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $37.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

