Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Drops By 9.7%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 235,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Civista Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $20.65 on Monday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIVB. Stephens increased their target price on Civista Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIVB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,011,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.
Read More
