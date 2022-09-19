Short Interest in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Increases By 10.2%

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Societe Generale upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.20) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €8.60 ($8.78) to €8.90 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

CRZBY opened at $7.94 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Commerzbank ( OTCMKTS:CRZBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerzbank were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

