Short Interest in Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Declines By 10.4%

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 640.2 days.
Countryside Partnerships Trading Down 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $2.96 on Monday. Countryside Partnerships has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.
About Countryside Partnerships
