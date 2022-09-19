Short Interest in Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Declines By 10.4%

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 357,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 640.2 days.

Countryside Partnerships Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $2.96 on Monday. Countryside Partnerships has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

About Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

