Short Interest in CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Increases By 11.6%

CVS Group plc (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 432.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 2,900 ($35.04) to GBX 2,370 ($28.64) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSGF opened at $22.97 on Monday. CVS Group has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

