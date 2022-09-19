Short Interest in Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Increases By 14.3%

Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 784,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Digipath Price Performance

OTCMKTS DIGP opened at $0.01 on Monday. Digipath has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Digipath alerts:

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter.

Digipath Company Profile

Digipath, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. The company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digipath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digipath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.