Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Drops By 11.9%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 320,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.8 days.

Dorel Industries Trading Down 2.1 %

DIIBF opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Dorel Industries alerts:

Dorel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products and juvenile products worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, folding chair and tables, outdoor and juvenile furniture, futons, bunk beds, mattresses, bedroom, dining, home entertainment, and office furniture, upholstery, step stools and ladders, and hand trucks.

Receive News & Ratings for Dorel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.