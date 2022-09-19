Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Increases By 28.1%

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:EIC opened at $15.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $19.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 128,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

