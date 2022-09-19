Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Increases By 27.9%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 394,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fanuc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fanuc has an average rating of “Hold”.
Fanuc Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $14.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.02. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $24.22.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
