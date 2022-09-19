Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Declines By 9.5%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 15th total of 371,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.1 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
Shares of Grupo Herdez stock opened at 1.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 1.55 and a 200-day moving average of 1.50. Grupo Herdez has a 1-year low of 1.18 and a 1-year high of 2.20.
About Grupo Herdez
