Short Interest in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Decreases By 10.1%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,300 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 423,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $72.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,913.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $30,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,913.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,730 shares of company stock worth $251,202. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

Further Reading

