Short Interest in Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Drops By 20.8%

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICNC. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 3.1% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,348,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 78.2% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 872,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 382,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICNC opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.14.

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on acquiring business in the global sports industry. Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp.

