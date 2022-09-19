Short Interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Grows By 17.1%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,426,300 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 3,779,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,754.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Trading Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS IFSUF opened at $9.26 on Monday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $12.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.40.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane Company Profile

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

