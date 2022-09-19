Short Interest in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW) Declines By 20.8%

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Trading Up 11.0 %

HCNEW stock opened at $0.20 on Monday. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30.

Get JAWS Hurricane Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 681,518 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAWS Hurricane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.