Short Interest in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Decreases By 10.0%

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXA. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 395,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 194,767 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 749,994 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Lux Health Tech Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

About Lux Health Tech Acquisition

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

