Short Interest in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) Drops By 9.4%

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Marine Products Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of MPX stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. Marine Products has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $300.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.
Marine Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Marine Products Company Profile
Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats, and SSi and SSX outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.
