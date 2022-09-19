Signature Chain Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Signature Chain has a market cap of $260,785.44 and $299.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

Signature Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

