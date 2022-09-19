SingularityNET Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.14 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $56.87 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for about $0.0519 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,831.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00008559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010810 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00063767 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,202,832,111 coins and its circulating supply is 1,096,220,391 coins. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

