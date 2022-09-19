Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.86% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the first quarter valued at $510,000.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance
BLCN stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $52.28.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
