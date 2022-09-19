Siren Price Hits $0.0543 on Exchanges (SI)

Siren (SI) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. Siren has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $18,325.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siren has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Siren coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siren alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00119290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.69 or 0.00866823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Siren Profile

Siren’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siren is sirenmarkets.com.

Buying and Selling Siren

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.