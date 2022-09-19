Smartshare (SSP) Market Cap Reaches $78,882.42

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. Smartshare has a total market cap of $78,882.42 and approximately $181.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00020643 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 258,766.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

