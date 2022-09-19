Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits One Day Volume of $17.74 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $145.82 million and $17.74 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00117764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00874137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 43,326,148,795 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

