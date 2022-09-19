Smoothy (SMTY) Price Hits $0.0114 on Top Exchanges

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $58,086.51 and $208,176.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy launched on April 27th, 2021. Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. The official website for Smoothy is smoothy.finance/#/swap. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

According to CryptoCompare, “Smoothy.finance is a novel single pool liquidity protocol specialized in same backed assets with low-cost zero-slippage swapping and maximize interest earning.”

