Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Snap-on by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $215.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.54. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $1,453,804.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares in the company, valued at $16,088,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

